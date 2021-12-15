Eversource Energy (ES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Eversource Energy (ES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.26, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ES was $89.26, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.66 and a 16.47% increase over the 52 week low of $76.64.

ES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports ES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.42%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the es Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ES as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an increase of 2.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ES at 1.93%.

