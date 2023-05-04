Eversource Energy (ES) Declares $0.68 Dividend

Eversource Energy said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $76.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.30%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 300,533K shares. The put/call ratio of ES is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eversource Energy is 90.70. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from its latest reported closing price of 76.64.

The projected annual revenue for Eversource Energy is 11,587MM, a decrease of 8.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,584K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,334K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 1.71% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,108K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,979K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 0.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,052K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,854K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,543K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,518K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,424K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Eversource Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

