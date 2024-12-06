News & Insights

Eversource Energy Enhances Executive Retirement Benefits Plan

December 06, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eversource Energy ( (ES) ) has provided an update.

Eversource Energy’s Board of Trustees has enhanced its Supplemental Executive Retirement Program by introducing the Supplemental Cash Balance Pension Plan, set to take effect on January 1, 2025. This amendment aims to bolster retirement benefits for executives, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing competitive compensation packages.

