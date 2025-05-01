EVERSOURCE ENERGY Earnings Results: $ES Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVERSOURCE ENERGY ($ES) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, missing estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $4,118,359,999, beating estimates of $3,791,185,714 by $327,174,285.
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
EVERSOURCE ENERGY insiders have traded $ES stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY B BUTLER (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $752,148
- COTTON M CLEVELAND sold 7,749 shares for an estimated $492,061
- FREDERICA M WILLIAMS sold 3,092 shares for an estimated $192,507
- LINDA DORCENA FORRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,092 shares for an estimated $190,159.
- PENELOPE M CONNER (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $63,630
- JAY S. BUTH (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold 980 shares for an estimated $61,735
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 424 institutional investors add shares of EVERSOURCE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,585,232 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,329,873
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,885,773 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,299,943
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 1,754,624 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,768,056
- AMUNDI added 1,579,818 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,728,947
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,387,072 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,659,544
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 1,305,967 shares (-49.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,001,684
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,065,764 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,206,826
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $3,781,304 of award payments to $ES over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF UTILITY ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT (UESC) AT THE USCG ACADEMY PER THE INVESTMENT GRADE AUDIT BY ...: $2,680,708
- ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SERVICES FOR THE JOHN F. KENNEDY LIBRARY.: $400,816
- FY25 EVERSOURCE ENERGY SERVICE P4: $193,965
- FY24 EVERSOURCE ELECTRIC SERVICES P4: $141,739
- 2024-2025 EVERSOURCE ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR THE FEDERAL REGIONAL CENTER- 63 OLD MARLBORO ROAD MAYNARD, MA 01...: $135,000
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ES stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
