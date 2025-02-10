EVERSOURCE ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $ES Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EVERSOURCE ENERGY ($ES) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,230,462,984 and earnings of $1.02 per share.
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
EVERSOURCE ENERGY insiders have traded $ES stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PENELOPE M CONNER (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,315 shares for an estimated $86,835.
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of EVERSOURCE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 11,885,124 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $808,782,688
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 4,824,483 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $328,306,068
- AMUNDI added 1,579,818 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,728,947
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,381,166 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,988,346
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 1,251,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,158,110
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,024,520 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,718,586
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 917,975 shares (+3107.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,468,198
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $3,879,724 of award payments to $ES over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF UTILITY ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT (UESC) AT THE USCG ACADEMY PER THE INVESTMENT GRADE AUDIT BY ...: $2,680,708
- ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SERVICES FOR THE JOHN F. KENNEDY LIBRARY.: $400,816
- FY24 EVERSOURCE ELECTRIC SERVICES P4: $218,259
- ELECTRICAL SUPPLY: $156,000
- FY25 EVERSOURCE ENERGY SERVICE P4: $128,865
