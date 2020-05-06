Eversource Energy Earnings Climb In Q1

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $334.75 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $308.68 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $2.37 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $334.75 Mln. vs. $308.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.70

