Eversource Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ES

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.74, changing hands as high as $63.47 per share. Eversource Energy shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $54.75 per share, with $69.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.16. The ES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

