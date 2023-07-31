Eversource Energy beats Q2 profit estimates on lower costs

July 31 (Reuters) - Utility firm Eversource Energy ES.Nbeat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by lower costs and a favorable regulatory decision.

Revenue in the company's electric distribution business, one of its biggest segments, grew 28.3% to $165.5 million.

"Improved second-quarter results (in the electric distribution segment) were due primarily to higher distribution revenues, a favorable regulatory decision in New Hampshire that allowed for the recovery of previously expensed operating costs, and lower storm restoration costs," the company said in a statement.

Its adjusted profit came in at $1 per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 91 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Eversource Energy mainly deals in electricity distribution and transmission, as well as natural gas distribution. The company serves about 4.4 million customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Its quarterly net revenue grew 2.2% to $2.63 billion, missing estimates of $2.94 billion.

The utility firm reiterated its 2023 earnings forecast of between $4.25 and $4.43 per share, in line with expectations of $4.36.

Profit tumbled 94.7% to $15.4 million, mainly due to an after-tax impairment charge of $331 million related to a deal with Ørsted.

The company in May agreed to sell its 50% stake in a wind development site off the south coast of Massachusetts to joint venture partner Ørsted for $625 million in cash.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.