Eversource Energy Announces Increase In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $346.26 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $318.88 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $2.34 billion from $2.18 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:

