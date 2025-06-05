Eversource Benefits From Strategic Investments & Renewable Focus

Eversource Energy’s ES strong capital investments to further expand its transmission and distribution infrastructure boost its service reliability. The company is also set to benefit from its renewable operations.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to substandard performance from third parties and stringent regulations.

Factors Acting in Favor of Eversource

Eversource Energy operates a capital-intensive business with relatively steady revenue streams. Its capital investments serve as a proxy for future organic growth. It is currently focused on upgrading its electric distribution and transmission infrastructure.



The company expects a capital investment of $24.2 billion during 2025-2029, out of which it plans to invest nearly $16.2 billion in electric and natural gas distribution networks and $6.8 billion in the electric transmission segment.



The company will invest nearly $2 billion in the replacement of aging infrastructure, $1.5 billion in the cable underground program, $1 billion in substation development and $0.5 billion for clean energy through 2028.



Eversource continues leading the energy transition in New England with nearly $2 billion in transmission and distribution energy investments in Massachusetts through 2029, supporting its clean energy goals. ES began deployment on the AMI communication network in Western Massachusetts at the start of this year, and it's now 40% complete. It also expects to complete the AMI network before the first smart meter is deployed in July 2025.

Challenges Faced by ES

Eversource outsources certain business functions to third-party suppliers and service providers. Substandard performance by these third parties could harm its business, reputation and results of operations.



The company’s operations are subject to federal, state and local legislative requirements, as well as extensive environmental regulations, relating to the emission of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide, air and water pollution and waste management. Any modification to existing regulations and introduction of new mandates could affect the financial performance of the company.

ES Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 10.1% compared with the industry’s 7.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are CenterPoint Energy CNP, Evergy EVRG and NiSource NI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CNP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pinned at $1.75, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8%.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pinned at $4.03, implying year-over-year growth of 5.8%.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pinned at $1.88, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 7.4%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.