EverQuote's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Automotive Vertical Grows

EverQuote EVER reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating net income per share of 33 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 83.3%. Moreover, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 19 cents per share.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



The quarterly results reflected solid performances across Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance verticals, and increased variable marketing margin, partially offset by higher expenses.

Behind EVER’s Headlines

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical increased 200% year over year to $135 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $121 million.



Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $11.3 million, which increased 15% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate was pegged at $13.5 million.



Revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $0.2 million, which plunged 74.7% year over year.



Total revenues of $147.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. The top line surged 164.8% year over year.

EverQuote, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

Total costs and operating expenses increased 116.7% to $135.4 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development costs and general and administrative expenses.



EverQuote’s variable marketing margin increased 110% year over year in the quarter under review to $44 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $39.2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $18.9 million against the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million.

Financial Update

EverQuote exited 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $102.1 million, up 169% from 2023 end. Total assets were $180.5 million, up 89.9% from 2023 end.



Total stockholders' equity increased 67.3% to $135.4 million.



Cash from operations was $66.6 million in 2024 versus cash outflow of $2.8 million.

Q1 2025 Guidance

EverQuote estimates revenues in the range of $155-$160 million and a variable marketing margin in the band of $44-$46 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA between $19 million and $21 million.

Zacks Rank

EVER currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies TRV reported fourth-quarter 2024 core income of $9.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.3% and improved 30.5% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter to $11.9 billion. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.



Net written premiums increased 7% year over year to a record $10.7 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. Our estimate was $10.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $926 million. TRV witnessed an underwriting gain of $1.4 billion, up 30.5% year over year. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 84% improved 190 bps year over year.



RLI Corp. RLI reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 41 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.5%. The bottom line decreased 46.8% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $436 million, up 15.3% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Gross premiums written increased 9% year over year to $473.2 million. This uptick can be attributed to the solid performance of the Casualty segment (up 18.3%). Our estimate was $550 million. Underwriting income of $22.2 million decreased 62.8% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 1,170 bps year over year to 94.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at 96%, while our estimate was 102%.



W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $1.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. The bottom line improved 17.7% year over year. Operating revenues were $3.5 billion, up 9.2% year over year. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 4.2%.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $2.9 billion, up 8% year over year. The figure was lower than our estimate of $3 billion. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) deteriorated 180 bps year over year to 90.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 91%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.