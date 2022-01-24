EverQuote's (NASDAQ:EVER) investors will be pleased with their solid 167% return over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) share price has flown 167% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! But it's down 7.3% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 6.1% in the last week.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that EverQuote didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years EverQuote saw its revenue grow at 34% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 39% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say EverQuote is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:EVER Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for EverQuote in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

EverQuote shareholders are down 63% for the year, but the broader market is up 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 39% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EverQuote better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with EverQuote .

EverQuote is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

