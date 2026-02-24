EverQuote Tops Q4 Estimates on Solid Automotive, Home Insurance Growth

EverQuote, Inc. EVER reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of $1.54, significantly exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 340%. The bottom line increased 366.7% from the prior-year period’s level.

Total revenues rose 32.5% year over year to $195.3 million. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were fueled by solid performance across both the Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance segments, supported by higher variable marketing investments. The upside was partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.

EVER’s Q4 Results in Detail

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical grew 32.3% year over year to $179.9 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.1 million. Our estimate was $164 million.

Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical increased 36.5% year over year to $15.4 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million. Our estimate was $13.1 million.

Revenues in the Other insurance vertical declined 96.9% year over year to $0.01 million.

Total costs and operating expenses rose 30.5% year over year to $176.7 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development costs and general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $155.5 million.

EverQuote’s variable marketing dollars increased 12.1% year over year to $49.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 32.5% year over year to $25.1 million, which outpaced our estimate of $23 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 12.8% for the quarter.

EVER’s Full-Year 2025 Update

EverQuote Inc. reported full-year net income per share of $2.63, surging 198.9% year over year.

Total revenues increased to $692.5 million, representing a 38.5% year-over-year growth.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA rose 62.5% year over year to $94.6 million.

EVER’s Financial Update

EverQuote exited 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $171.4 million, up 67.8% from 2024-end. Total assets were $326.9 million, up 55.3% from 2024-end. Total stockholders' equity increased 75.8% to $238 million.

Cash from operations was $95.4 million in 2025, which increased 43.3% year over year.

EVER introduced a $50 million share repurchase program last July. To date, it has bought back nearly $30 million worth of shares, including approximately $9 million worth repurchased since the beginning of 2026.

EVER’s Q1 2026 Guidance

EverQuote expects revenues to be in the range of $175-$185 million. Variable marketing dollars are projected to be between $49.0 million and $52.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $23.5-$26.5 million.

Zacks Rank

EVER currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.7%. The bottom line increased 31.9% year over year. ACGL’s quarterly results benefited from higher premiums in its insurance segment and improved net investment income.

Arch Capital’s net premiums earned rose 2.7% year over year to $4.3 billion on higher premiums earned in its insurance segment. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of 75 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The bottom line improved 4.2% year over year.

MGIC Investment's total operating revenues declined 0.9% year over year to $298.7 million, attributable to lower net premiums earned and other revenues. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9% despite stable investment income.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $3.25 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4% and rose 9.4% year over year.

AXIS Capital’s total operating revenues of $1.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The top line rose nearly 9% year over year on higher premiums earned. Net premiums written surged 13% to $1.4 billion, with an increase of 14% in Insurance and growth of 5% in Reinsurance.

