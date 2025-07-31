EverQuote Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

EverQuote, Inc. EVER is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $157.7 million, indicating a 34.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 35 cents per share. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 105.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s second-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for EVER

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EVER this time around. This is because the stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold). But that is not the case, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: EVER has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 35 cents.

EverQuote, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

EverQuote, Inc. price-eps-surprise | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: EVER carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape EVER’s Q2 Results

Auto insurance and homeowners’ insurance market recovery, coupled with improved operational efficiency, is likely to aid the insurer’s second-quarter results.



Revenues are likely to have benefited from expansion into new verticals, an increase in consumer traffic driven by the Machine Learning traffic bidding platform, higher quote request volume and innovative advertiser products and services.



EverQuote expects revenues to be between $155 million and $160 million for the second quarter of 2025, translating to 34% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



Total expenses are likely to have increased largely due to higher sales and marketing expenses. Our estimate for total expense is $136.3 million.



Variable marketing margin is likely to have improved due to lower advertising costs, coupled with growth in revenue per quote request. We estimate the variable marketing margin to be $46.4 million. EVER estimates variable marketing margin in the band of $45-$47 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $46.1 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Lemonade LMND has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 81 cents, implying no change year over year.



LMND’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Assurant AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +1.99% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.43, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.



AIZ’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



American International Group AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.58, indicating a year-over-year increase of 36.2%.



AIG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.



