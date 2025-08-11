Markets
EverQuote Repurchases 900,000 Shares From Entities Affliated With Chairman David Blundin

August 11, 2025 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EverQuote, Inc. (EVER), an online insurance marketplace, Monday said it has agreed to buy back its 900,000 class A shares for $21 million from Link Ventures, an entity affiliated with funds advised by David Blundin, EverQuote's Chairman and Co-Founder, and other affiliated entities of Blundin.

The repurchase price of $23.33 represents a discount of 1.75% on Friday's closing EverQuote share price.

Following the deal, Link Ventures and affiliated entities of Blundin will remain EverQuotes largest shareholder with 18.8% stake.

"We believe todays discounted repurchase is an accretive use of capital that enables us to efficiently execute a portion of our recently announced $50 million share buyback program in a manner that does not adversely impact liquidity in EverQuotes public float," said Joseph Sanborn, CFO of EverQuote.

