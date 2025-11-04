EverQuote Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top, Automotive Revenues Rise Y/Y

EverQuote EVER reported third-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of 50 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.1%. The bottom line increased 6.1% year over year.



Total revenues of $174 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The top line surged 20% year over year.



The quarterly results reflected solid performances across both Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance verticals and increased variable marketing dollars, partially offset by higher expenses.

EverQuote, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines of EVER’s Q3 Results

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical increased 21% year over year to $157.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $150 million. Our estimate was $149.9 million.



Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $16.3 million, which increased 15% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $16.7 million. Our estimate was $16.9 million.



Revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $0.01 million, which plunged 97.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $0.1 million.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 17.7% to $142.5 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development, general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $146.9 million.



EverQuote’s variable marketing dollars increased 14.1% year over year in the quarter under review to $50.1 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $25.1 million, which increased 33% year over year, leveraging AI and other technology investments while delivering incremental operational leverage and efficiency. Our estimate was $23.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 14.4%.

EVER’s Financial Update

EverQuote exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $145.8 million, up 42.7% from 2024-end. Total assets were $256.1 million, up 14.6% from 2024-end. Total stockholders' equity increased 29.2% to $174.9 million.



Cash from operations was $25.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, which declined 16.4% year over year.



It bought back Class A common stock worth $21 million from Link Ventures and affiliated entities.

EVER’s Q4 Guidance

EverQuote estimates revenues in the range of $174-$169 million, indicating 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



EVER expects variable marketing dollars in the band of $46-$48 million, representing 7% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $21-$23 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Zacks Rank

EVER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.05 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.3%. Operating revenues of $22.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. However, the bottom line increased 13.1% year over year while the top line increased 12.7%.



Net premiums written were $21.3 billion in the quarter, up 10% from $19.5 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned grew 14% to $20.8 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.1 billion.



The Travelers Companies TRV reported third-quarter 2025 core income of $8.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.4%. The bottom line increased 55% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 5% from the year-ago quarter to $12.44 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums, net investment income, fee income and other revenues. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.



Net written premiums increased 1% year over year to a record $11.47 billion. The underwriting gain doubled year over year to $1.4 billion. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 83.9 improved 170 bps year over year. The combined ratio improved 590 bps year over year to 87.3 due to lower catastrophe losses and an improvement in the underlying combined ratio, partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development.



W.R. Berkley Corporation's WRB third-quarter 2025 operating income of $1.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.8%. The bottom line increased 18.3% year over year. Operating revenues came in at $3.6 billion, up 8.2% year over year, on the back of higher net premiums earned as well as improved net investment income and higher insurance service fees. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 0.4%.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $3.4 billion, up 5.5% year over year. Our estimate was $3.3 billion. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) remained flat year over year at 90.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 89.6.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.