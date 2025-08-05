EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues

EverQuote, Inc. EVER reported second-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%. Moreover, the bottom line more than doubled year over year.



Total revenues of $156.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The top line also surged 34% year over year.



The quarterly results reflected solid performances across both Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance verticals and increased variable marketing dollars, partially offset by higher expenses.

EverQuote, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines of EVER’s Q2 Results

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical increased 36% year over year to $139.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $139 million. Our estimate was $141.8 million.



Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $17 million, which increased 22.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $15.8 million. Our estimate was $15.4 million.



Revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $ 0.01 million, which plunged 98.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $0.1 million.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 28.5% to $142.5 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development, legal settlement, general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $136.6 million.



EverQuote’s variable marketing dollars increased 24.9% year over year in the quarter under review to $45.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million, which increased 69.8% year over year. Our estimate was $21.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to a record 14%.

EVER’s Financial Update

EverQuote exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $148.2 million, up 45.1% from 2024-end. Total assets were $241.4 million, up 14.6% from 2024-end. Total stockholders' equity increased 25.8% to $170.3 million.



Cash from operations was $25.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, which doubled year over year.

EVER’s Q3 Guidance

EverQuote estimates revenues in the range of $163-$169 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

EVER expects variable marketing dollars in the band of $47-$50 million, representing 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $22-$24 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

EVER’s Zacks Rank

EVER currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Multi-Line Insurers

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG reported second-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of 82 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.1%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 6.5% year over year. MGIC Investment recorded total operating revenues of $306 million, which remained flat year over year on higher net investment income, other revenues and premiums earned. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.4%.



Insurance in force increased 1.9% from the prior-year quarter to $297 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $299 billion. The insurer witnessed a 4.6% year-over-year increase in primary delinquency to 24,444 loans. Net premiums written increased 1.7% year over year to $237.4 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $230.9 million. Net investment income decreased 0.8% year over year to $61 million. Our estimate was $67.3 million.



Radian Group Inc. RDN reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted operating income of 1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom remained flat year over year. Operating revenues remained flat year over year at $312 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. Net premiums earned were $237.5 million, down 0.1% year over year. Net investment income decreased 1.4% year over year to $72.7 million.



MI new insurance written increased 2.9% year over year to $14.3 billion. Primary mortgage insurance in force increased 1.4% year over year to a record $276.7 billion. Persistency — the percentage of mortgage insurance in force that remains in the company’s books after a 12-month period — was 84% as of June 30, 2025, and remained flat year over year.



Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s PFG second-quarter 2025 operating net income of $2.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 33% year over year. Operating revenues declined 9.4% year over year to $3.6 billion due to decreased premiums and other considerations. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%.



Total expenses decreased 18% year over year to $3.2 billion due to lower benefits, claims and settlement expenses, dividends to policyholders, and operating expenses. The figure was lower than our estimate of $4.3 billion. As of June 30, 2025, Principal Financial’s AUM amounted to $753 billion, up 7.6% year over year. AUM is included in assets under administration of $1.7 trillion.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.