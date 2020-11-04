EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$55.86 Price Target

It's been a good week for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.3% to US$36.87. Revenues of US$90m beat expectations by a respectable 5.6%, although statutory losses per share increased. EverQuote lost US$0.12, which was 68% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:EVER Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from EverQuote's eight analysts is for revenues of US$414.9m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 5.4% to US$0.29 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$409.8m and losses of US$0.12 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on EverQuote even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 9.5% to US$55.86, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on EverQuote, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that EverQuote's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 28% increase next year well below the historical 36%p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that EverQuote is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple EverQuote analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with EverQuote .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.