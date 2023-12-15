EverQuote Inc - (EVER) Price Target Increased by 35.09% to 13.09

The average one-year price target for EverQuote Inc - (NASDAQ:EVER) has been revised to 13.09 / share. This is an increase of 35.09% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.63% from the latest reported closing price of 11.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVER is 0.04%, an increase of 22.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 22,125K shares. The put/call ratio of EVER is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,062K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 68.37% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,934K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 30.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 65.46% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,568K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 42.81% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,234K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 60.36% over the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 1,231K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 119.43% over the last quarter.

EverQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

