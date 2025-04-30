EverQuote Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

EverQuote, Inc. EVER is expected to register improvements in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2025 results on May 5, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $158.1 million, indicating a 73.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 32 cents per share. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 540%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s first-quarter earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

What the Zacks Model Unveils for EVER

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EVER this time around. This is because the stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold). But that is not the case, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: EVER has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 32 cents.

EverQuote, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

EverQuote, Inc. price-eps-surprise | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: EVER sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape EVER’s Q1 Results

The insurer’s first-quarter results are expected to benefit from auto insurance and homeowners’ insurance market recovery, as well as improved operational efficiency.



Its expansion into new verticals, increase in consumer traffic, higher quote request volume and innovative advertiser products and services are likely to have driven revenues.



Everquote’s top line is likely to have benefited from improved performance in both Automotive as well as Home and Renters. EverQuote expects revenues to be between $155 million and $160 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating 73% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



Total expenses are likely to have increased largely due to higher sales and marketing expenses. Our estimate for total expense is $137.8 million.



Variable marketing margin is likely to have improved due to lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request. We estimate variable marketing margin to be $45.6 million. EVER estimates variable marketing margin in the band of $44-$46 million. The Zacks Consensus estimate is pegged at $45.4 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Palomar Holdings PLMR has an Earnings ESP of +6.29% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.59, indicating a year-over-year increase of 45.9%



PLMR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Assurant AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.00, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 37.2%.



AIZ’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



ROOT ROOT has an Earnings ESP of +25.84% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 45 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 207.1%.



ROOT’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Root, Inc. (ROOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.