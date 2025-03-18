EverQuote (EVER) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

EverQuote (EVER) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $28.05. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks.

EverQuote is set to grow on benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, intensified focus on core P&C markets, streamlined operations and a strong financial profile that poise it for long-term growth.



Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals, given auto carrier recovery and growth in revenue per quote request, bode well. EverQuote expects revenues between $155 million and $160 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request should poise the company to deliver improved variable marketing dollars (VMD), one of the primary metrics for managing business. Also, EVER boasts a debt free balance sheet with cash balance improving over the last three years.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +540%. Revenues are expected to be $158.08 million, up 73.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For EverQuote, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 100% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EVER going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

EverQuote belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Another stock from the same industry, Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL), closed the last trading session 2.8% higher at $15.56. Over the past month, FIHL has returned -6.6%.

For Fidelis Insurance , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -164.2% over the past month to -$0.52. This represents a change of -170.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Fidelis Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

