EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

EverQuote (EVER) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks.

EverQuote should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company for growth.

Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped it deliver improved variable marketing margin.

The company expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales and thus remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenues are expected to be $90.19 million, down 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For EverQuote, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EVER going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

EverQuote is part of the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Goosehead Insurance (GSHD), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.4% lower at $41.78. GSHD has returned 20.7% in the past month.

Goosehead's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +100%. Goosehead currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.