EverQuote (EVER) Reports Wider Q3 Loss, Raises 2020 Guidance

EverQuote, Inc. EVER reported adjusted net loss of 12 cents per share for third-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, operating income was 1 cent per share.



EverQuote witnessed increased revenues from automotive insurance and other insurance verticals in the reported quarter, offset by higher expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues improved 34.1% year over year to $89.9 million, driven by the solid performance of automotive insurance vertical and other verticals.

Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%.



Variable marketing margin grew 41% year over year to $29.4 million.



Revenues from automotive insurance vertical increased 30% year over year to $74.8 million.



Revenues from other insurance verticals, which include home and renters, life, health and commercial insurance, increased 55% from the year-ago period to $15.2 million.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 38.8% to $93.3 million mainly due to higher cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 34.9% year over year to $5.2 million.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2020, EverQuote had assets worth $116.2 million, up 27.4% from the level at 2019 end.



Cash and cash equivalents declined 0.4% from the 2019-end level to $45.9 million.



Shareholder equity at the end of the reported quarter increased 29.8% from the 2019-end to $67.2 million.



EverQuote’s cash flow from operations increased 39.4% year over year to $6 million.

Q4 Guidance

Revenues are anticipated to be $90.4-$92.4 million.



Variable marketing margin is projected to be $29.3-$30.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $4-$5 million.

2020 Guidance

Revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $340-$342 million, up from the previously mentioned $331-$336 million.



Variable marketing margin is projected to be $106-$107 million, up from the previously guided range of $101-$104.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $17-$18 million, higher than $15-$17.5 million guided previously.

Zacks Rank

EverQuote currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Performance of Other Insurers

Third-quarter earnings of CNA Financial CNA, Assurant AIZ, Markel MKL beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

