EverQuote (EVER) Q4 Loss In Line With Estimates, Revenues Top

EverQuote, Inc. EVER incurred a net loss of 13 cents per share in first-quarter 2021, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line was wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 5 cents.



Higher revenues from automotive insurance and other insurance verticals were offset by higher expenses in the first quarter.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues of $104 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. The top line also increased 28.4% year over year, primarily attributable to a strong performance across the company’s insurance verticals, namely Automotive and Other.



Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical were $84.5 million, up 25% year over year. Also, revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $19.3 million, which grew 41% year over year.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 29.6% to $107.6 million, mainly due to higher cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development, general and administrative expenses.



The company’s variable marketing margin expanded 32% year over year in the quarter under review to $31.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, up 25.1% year over year.



Quote requests increased 4.4% year over year in the quarter under review to $7.7 million.

Financial Update

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $46.9 million, up 9.4% from the 2020-end level.



Total assets were $135.7 million, up 5.1% year over year. Also, total liabilities increased 2.8% to $59.7 million.



Total stockholders’ equity was $75.9 million, which improved 7.1% from the level at 2020 end.



Cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 million, down 10.4% year over year.

Q2 Guidance

Following the first-quarter results, the company provided guidance for the second quarter of 2021.



EverQuote expects total revenues of $101-$103 million, indicating year-over-year increase of 30% at the mid-point. The company also anticipates variable marketing margin of $31-$32 million, indicating year-over-year increase of 34% at the mid-point. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $5-$6 million, implying year-over-year improvement of 38% at the mid-point.

2021 Guidance

The company expects current-year total revenues in the range of $434-$442 million, indicating year-over-year increase of 26% at the mid-point and an increase from the previous guidance of $430-$440 million. Variable marketing margin is estimated to be $136-$140 million, indicating year-over-year increase of 27% at the mid-point and an increase from the previous guidance of $135-$140 million. Also, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $26-$30 million, implying year-over-year increase of 52% at the mid-point and an increase from the previous guidance of $25-30 million.

