EverQuote (EVER) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

EverQuote, Inc. EVER incurred a net loss of 29 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 32 cents. The bottom line was wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 13 cents per share.



EverQuote witnessed increased revenues from other insurance verticals in the reported quarter, offset by decreased revenues in automotive insurance as well as higher expenses.

Total revenues of $102.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. The top line also rose 5% year over year, primarily attributable to a strong performance in the Other insurance vertical.



Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical were $70.4 million, down 7.6% year over year. Also, revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $31.6 million, which grew 50.2% year over year.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 9.4% to $110 million, mainly due to higher cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses.



EverQuote’s Variable Marketing Margin expanded 3% year over year in the quarter under review to $32.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million, which decreased 89.9% year over year.



Quote requests increased 24.5% year over year in the quarter under review to $8.1 million.

EverQuote exited 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $34.8 million, down 18.7% from the 2020-end level.



Total assets were $144 million, up 11.3% year over year. Also, total liabilities increased 0.7% to $58.5 million.



Total stockholders’ equity was $85.1 million, which improved nearly 20% from the level at 2020 end.

Total revenues for 2021 improved 38.8% year over year to $418.5 million. Automotive insurance vertical revenues were $330.9 million, up 17% from the 2020-end level. Other insurance vertical revenues improved 38% year over year to $87.6 million.



For 2021, the net loss of 67 cents per share was wider than the year-ago loss of 41 cents. Variable Marketing Margin grew 19.2% year over year to $129.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $14.6 million, which decreased 20.5% year over year.

Following the fourth-quarter results, EverQuote provided guidance for the first quarter of 2022.



EverQuote expects total revenues of $101-$103 million for the March quarter of the ongoing year. EVER also anticipates Variable Marketing Margin of $32-$33.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $0 - $1.5 million.

EverQuote expects current-year total revenues of $420-$430 million. Variable Marketing Margin is estimated to be $128-$134 million. Also, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $0 - $5 million.

