Key Points GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 exceeded analyst estimates, while GAAP revenue narrowly missed expectations.

Automotive Insurance vertical revenue grew 36% year over year.

Management guided to revenue growth of 34% year-over-year at the midpoint, which is lower than the 83% year-over-year growth reported in Q1 2025, with margin discipline expected to continue.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), an online insurance marketplace known for its AI-driven data platform, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 4, 2025. The company announced GAAP EPS of $0.39, beating analyst estimates of $0.35 (GAAP), while GAAP revenue reached $156.6 million, just below the GAAP consensus of $157.2 million. These results reflect strong profitability and operational efficiency even as growth rates are beginning to moderate compared to earlier quarters. Overall, the period saw robust gains in earnings, record operating cash flow, and significant expansion in core insurance verticals, though management signaled a more measured growth outlook for the coming months, noting that growth is expected to moderate in the second half of the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.39 $0.35 $0.17 129.4% Revenue (GAAP) $156.6 million $157.2 million $117.1 million 33.8% Adjusted EBITDA $22.0 million $12.9 million 70.5% Variable Marketing Dollars $45.5 million $36.5 million 24.7% Operating Cash Flow $25.3 million $12.4 million 104.0%

Inside EverQuote’s Business and Strategy

EverQuote operates a digital marketplace that matches insurance shoppers with providers. Its core value lies in a data-driven, proprietary technology platform that collects consumer data and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize matches between buyers and insurance offerings.

The company’s competitive edge centers on this technology, which allows insurance carriers and agents to target the right consumers efficiently. Recent business focuses include leveraging its Smart Campaigns product, investing further in AI, and expanding offerings in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market, especially in the automotive, home, and renters' segments. Success depends on the platform’s matching precision, network scale, and ability to manage marketing costs flexibly in response to changes in consumer demand and advertising budgets from providers.

Quarterly Developments and Performance Drivers

This period saw GAAP net income nearly double year over year and marked record highs for both operating cash flow ($25.3 million) and profit metrics (GAAP net income of $14.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million). The automotive insurance vertical remained the core growth driver, with that segment’s revenue (GAAP) was up 36% to $139.6 million from $102.6 million in Q2 2024. Home and renters insurance also experienced healthy expansion, rising 22.7% to $17.0 million. The company's focus on core P&C offerings led to the predictable decline in non-insurance revenues (classified as “other revenue”), which dropped to $11,000, down 98.3% from the previous year (GAAP).

A major story in this quarter is the company’s operational leverage. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $22.0 million, a 69.8% increase, while Operating cash flow reached $25.3 million, more than doubling from a year before. Much of this improvement stems from disciplined management of variable marketing dollars (VMD)—spending on customer acquisition was up 25% year-over-year, but that was well below the growth rate in total revenue. This points to efficiency improvements, notably in how AI is used to drive both traffic acquisition and match quality on the marketplace.

Product innovation played a significant role as well. The Smart Campaigns tool (a machine learning-driven application that automates bidding for online insurance advertising) reached a critical mass among carrier partners. This product, by using company data and ML, boosts insurance provider performance in EverQuote’s marketplace, reportedly resulting in increased provider budgets and a higher quote request volume. Deepening engagement on the agent side of its business.

Management noted industry-wide recovery and stability, with insurance carriers returning to digital advertising and increasing their marketing spend, particularly in auto. However, the business remains highly reliant on a few large carriers and faces regulatory risks around telemarketing practices and consumer data use. Legal settlement costs were minimal.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Watchpoints

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, management guided for revenue of $163.0 to $169.0 million. This represents an approximate 15% increase from the prior year at the midpoint of the revenue outlook range, a clear deceleration compared with Q2 2025’s year-over-year revenue growth of 34%, as revenue is expected to grow 15% year-over-year at the midpoint of guidance. The outlook for variable marketing dollars is $47.0 to $50.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA is expected within $22.0 to $24.0 million. The company expects EBITDA margins to remain similar to current levels, with continued disciplined expense management even as investments in technology and AI increase in the second half of the year.

As guidance signals a pace shift, investors should watch several key areas. These include the ability of EverQuote to maintain margin gains as revenue growth slows, further adoption and monetization from its technology investments, and the impact of ongoing regulatory and competitive developments in the online insurance lead generation market. The company recently announced a $50.0 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its cash generation and balance sheet. Sustained performance will depend on management’s ability to deepen carrier and agency relationships, grow its user and data base, and keep delivering innovations that enhance the efficiency and value of its insurance marketplace.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.