EverQuote (EVER) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 15.47

The average one-year price target for EverQuote (NasdaqGM:EVER) has been revised to 15.47 / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of 13.94 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.53% from the latest reported closing price of 16.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVER is 0.09%, an increase of 123.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 23,011K shares. The put/call ratio of EVER is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,705K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 20.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 66.36% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,491K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 49.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,265K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,120K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royce & Associates holds 941K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 67.71% over the last quarter.

EverQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

