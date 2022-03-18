EverQuote (EVER) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for EverQuote (EVER). Shares have lost about 8.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EverQuote due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

EverQuote Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates



EverQuote, Inc. incurred a net loss of 29 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 32 cents. The bottom line was wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 13 cents per share.



EverQuote witnessed increased revenues from other insurance verticals in the reported quarter, offset by decreased revenues in automotive insurance as well as higher expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues of $102.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus by 6.2%. The top line also rose 5% year over year, primarily attributable to a strong performance in the Other insurance vertical.



Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical were $70.4 million, down 7.6% year over year. Also, revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $31.6 million, which grew 50.2% year over year.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 9.4% to $110 million, mainly due to higher cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses.



EverQuote’s Variable Marketing Margin expanded 3% year over year in the quarter under review to $32.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million, which decreased 89.9% year over year. Quote requests increased 24.5% year over year in the quarter under review to $8.1 million.

Financial Update

EverQuote exited 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $34.8 million, down 18.7% from the 2020-end level. Total assets were $144 million, up 11.3% year over year. Also, total liabilities increased 0.7% to $58.5 million.



Total stockholders’ equity was $85.1 million, which improved nearly 20% from the level at 2020 end.

Full-Year Update

Total revenues for 2021 improved 38.8% year over year to $418.5 million. Automotive insurance vertical revenues were $330.9 million, up 17% from the 2020-end level. Other insurance vertical revenues improved 38% year over year to $87.6 million.



For 2021, the net loss of 67 cents per share was wider than the year-ago loss of 41 cents. Variable Marketing Margin grew 19.2% year over year to $129.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $14.6 million, which decreased 20.5% year over year.

Q1 Guidance

Following the fourth-quarter results, EverQuote provided guidance for the first quarter of 2022. EverQuote expects total revenues of $101-$103 million for the March quarter of the ongoing year. EVER also anticipates Variable Marketing Margin of $32-$33.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $0 - $1.5 million.

2022 Guidance

EverQuote expects current-year total revenues of $420-$430 million. Variable Marketing Margin is estimated to be $128-$134 million. Also, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $0 - $5 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -18.22% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, EverQuote has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

EverQuote has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.