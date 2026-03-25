EverQuote (EVER) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EverQuote (EVER). Shares have added about 0.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EverQuote due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for EverQuote, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

EverQuote Tops Q4 Estimates on Solid Automotive, Home Insurance Growth



EverQuote reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of $1.54, significantly exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 340%. The bottom line increased 366.7% from the prior-year period’s level.



Total revenues rose 32.5% year over year to $195.3 million. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%.



The better-than-expected quarterly results were fueled by solid performance across both the Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance segments, supported by higher variable marketing investments. The upside was partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.

EVER’s Q4 Results in Detail

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical grew 32.3% year over year to $179.9 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.1 million. Our estimate was $164 million.



Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical increased 36.5% year over year to $15.4 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million. Our estimate was $13.1 million.



Revenues in the Other insurance vertical declined 96.9% year over year to $0.01 million.



Total costs and operating expenses rose 30.5% year over year to $176.7 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development costs and general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $155.5 million.



EverQuote’s variable marketing dollars increased 12.1% year over year to $49.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 32.5% year over year to $25.1 million, which outpaced our estimate of $23 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 12.8% for the quarter.

EVER’s Full-Year 2025 Update

EverQuote Inc. reported full-year net income per share of $2.63, surging 198.9% year over year.



Total revenues increased to $692.5 million, representing a 38.5% year-over-year growth.



Full-year adjusted EBITDA rose 62.5% year over year to $94.6 million.

EVER’s Financial Update

EverQuote exited 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $171.4 million, up 67.8% from 2024-end. Total assets were $326.9 million, up 55.3% from 2024-end. Total stockholders' equity increased 75.8% to $238 million.



Cash from operations was $95.4 million in 2025, which increased 43.3% year over year.



EVER introduced a $50 million share repurchase program last July. To date, it has bought back nearly $30 million worth of shares, including approximately $9 million worth repurchased since the beginning of 2026.

EVER’s Q1 2026 Guidance

EverQuote expects revenues to be in the range of $175-$185 million. Variable marketing dollars are projected to be between $49.0 million and $52.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $23.5-$26.5 million.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.48% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, EverQuote has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, EverQuote has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

EverQuote is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Over the past month, Twilio (TWLO), a stock from the same industry, has gained 7.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Twilio reported revenues of $1.37 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +14.3%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares with $1.00 a year ago.

Twilio is expected to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Twilio has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.