EVERQUOTE Earnings Results: $EVER Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVERQUOTE ($EVER) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $166,630,000, beating estimates of $161,077,635 by $5,552,365.

EVERQUOTE Insider Trading Activity

EVERQUOTE insiders have traded $EVER stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B BLUNDIN has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 228,514 shares for an estimated $6,530,058 .

. JAYME MENDAL (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 85,227 shares for an estimated $2,243,986 .

. DAVID BRAINARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 87,202 shares for an estimated $1,690,277 .

. JULIA BRNCIC (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 23,479 shares for an estimated $578,614 .

. VENTURES, LLLP LINK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,908 shares for an estimated $340,283 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $172,725 .

. JOSEPH SANBORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,744 shares for an estimated $82,021 .

. JOHN L. SHIELDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $81,860 .

. JON AYOTTE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,324 shares for an estimated $76,157.

EVERQUOTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of EVERQUOTE stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

