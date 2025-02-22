EVERQUOTE Earnings Preview: Recent $EVER Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EVERQUOTE ($EVER) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $136,512,852 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EVER stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EVERQUOTE Insider Trading Activity

EVERQUOTE insiders have traded $EVER stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BRAINARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 80,851 shares for an estimated $1,539,603 .

. JAYME MENDAL (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $241,902 .

. JOSEPH SANBORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,552 shares for an estimated $183,730 .

. JOHN L. SHIELDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $80,000 .

. JULIA BRNCIC (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,734 shares for an estimated $74,411 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $71,275 .

. JON AYOTTE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,647 shares for an estimated $32,446.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EVERQUOTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of EVERQUOTE stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.