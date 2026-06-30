Everpure's Resilient Liquidity Position Outpaces Its Competitors

Everpure, Inc. P ended the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with a cash balance of $1.5 billion, providing an ample cushion against its debt position. Everpure’s balance sheet shows a massive net-cash position, reducing short-term liquidity risk to zero, a position further supported by its current ratio of 1.62. The nature of the business compels the company to record a large amount of deferred revenues, which, in the short term, amounts to $1.2 billion.

A hefty deferred revenue blurs the real picture of the current ratio, as it represents guaranteed future revenues that require no immediate cash payout. Hence, by eliminating the $1.2 billion in deferred revenues from Everpure’s balance sheet, the current ratio is at 4.79, which, when combined with a remaining performance obligation of $3.8 billion during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, highlights cash stability for the future.

Everpure witnessed a 19% year-over-year upsurge in subscription annual recurring revenues (ARR) to $2 billion during the first quarter of fiscal 2027. It opens the door to a highly predictable stream of cash inflows, lowering dependency on hardware sales cycles that are often unpredictable. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Everpure generated $112 million in free cash flow, aided by a $180 million operating cash flow. These metrics suggest that the company’s liquidity is reliant on surplus cash generated by core operations rather than on bank lines.

Competitors Fail to Match Everpure’s Liquidity Standard

Nutanix NTNX: While Nutanix has $2 billion in cash, it holds long-term debt amounting to $1.3 billion as of the third quarter of fiscal 2026. A massive debt load raises interest expense, resulting in a cash drain from debt servicing. Furthermore, Nutanix's balance sheet is distorted by negative total shareholder equity of $725 million, raising liquidity risk as financial institutions and creditors consider this a major red flag. While Nutanix’s current ratio of 1.78 signals a robust liquidity position, Everpure’s stance is dictated by an unencumbered cash position, which is structurally safer.

Rubrik RBRK: Rubrik appears highly liquid with a cash position of $1.7 billion; however, long-term debt of $1.1 billion as of the first quarter of fiscal 2027 raises interest expense. Apart from the threat of cash reduction from debt servicing, Rubrik’s negative equity of $481 million is a major threat to liquidity. While Rubrik’s subscription ARR of $1.6 billion hints at noteworthy cash predictability, it still falls short of Everpure’s position.

Everpure’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

P stock has risen 25.6% over the past year, outpacing the 7.6% growth in its industry.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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Everpure is valued at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 26.51X, higher than the industry average of 20.96X.

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P has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everpure’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings moved up 5.6% and 6.5%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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Everpure currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Everpure, Inc. (P) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.