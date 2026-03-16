Everpure, Inc. PSTG and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE are two prominent players in the enterprise storage market, though they approach the industry from different strategic positions. Everpure focuses primarily on modern, all-flash data storage platforms designed to support high-performance workloads, such as AI, analytics and cloud-native applications. Its offerings combine hardware, software and services, with key technologies like the Evergreen architecture enabling continuous, non-disruptive upgrades and flexible consumption models. This approach helps enterprises modernize data infrastructure while reducing the complexity of traditional storage refresh cycles.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, by contrast, provides a broader enterprise IT portfolio that includes servers, networking and storage solutions. Its storage lineup, such as the Alletra, Primera and Nimble platforms, aims to deliver intelligent, hybrid-cloud-ready infrastructure with AI-driven management and high availability for mission-critical workloads. Integrated with the GreenLake consumption model, HPE’s storage solutions are designed to deliver cloud-like operations across on-premises and hybrid environments, enabling organizations to manage and scale data more efficiently.

These companies represent two different strategies in enterprise storage: Pure Storage’s specialized, flash-first innovation versus HPE’s broader edge-to-cloud infrastructure ecosystem.

For investors aiming to make a strategic play in enterprise storage, which stock emerges as the most compelling choice?

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for PSTG

Everpure is benefiting from strong enterprise demand, accelerating AI adoption and growing hyperscale momentum. Its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) architecture continues to gain traction, with more than 600 customers adopting Fusion within a year of its launch. Management noted that focused investments in enterprise capabilities are driving stronger demand and growth. The company also stated that it can now support practically all enterprise storage needs across performance tiers, workloads and protocols through its unified Purity operating environment, DirectFlash architecture and Evergreen platform.

Recently, Everpure advanced its EDC vision with the introduction of ActiveCluster support for file, a capability designed to enable policy-driven mobility across an organization’s storage fleet. Everpure has strengthened its hyperscale position through a partnership with SK hynix to deliver advanced QLC flash storage optimized for large data centers. On the lastearnings call the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire 1touch, extending its EDC into data discovery, classification, contextualization and enrichment.

AI-driven solutions are supporting Everpure’s growth momentum. FlashBlade//EXA, built for AI-scale workloads, delivered industry-leading MLPerf benchmark results and topped the SPECstorage AI Image benchmark. In the fourth quarter, the company secured its first EXA customer and is currently in advanced discussions with several additional prospects, reflecting strong early demand.

Hyperscale performance surpassed expectations in fiscal 2026 as Everpure expanded its solution portfolio and streamlined its financial structure. The company expects hyperscaler shipments and revenues to accelerate in fiscal 2027, with most contributions likely in the second half. Hyperscaler gross margins are projected at 75–85%, which should support overall company margins, while engineering test environments are already underway with multiple hyperscale customers.

Everpure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everpure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everpure, Inc. Quote

Everpure is also gaining from robust momentum in its subscription and recurring revenue streams. For first-quarter fiscal 2027, it expects revenues of $990 million-$1.01 billion, up about 28% year over year at the midpoint. PSTG has entered fiscal 2027 with strong momentum and expects 47% of revenues in the first half, up two points year over year. At the midpoint, revenue expectations of $4.3–$4.4 billion suggests 18.8% year-over-year growth, with operating profit of $780–$820 million expected to rise about 26%.

However, the company is grappling with macroeconomic uncertainty, which is likely to continue. AI-driven infrastructure demand has outpaced supply across the industry, leading to sharp increases in NAND, memory and CPU prices, along with component shortages, longer lead times and potential shipment delays. Although the company benefits from long-term supply agreements and a diversified supply chain, it acknowledged that visibility remains limited amid rapidly changing market conditions.

Also, rising component costs have weighed on the company’s near-term margins. To offset higher input expenses, Everpure implemented an average product price increase of about 20% on Feb. 9. It expects first-quarter product gross margins to remain at the lower end of the typical 65–70% range before improving later in the fiscal year. Additionally, the planned acquisition of 1touch is projected to reduce operating profit by about 1.5% in fiscal 2027, though it is expected to become accretive within the following 24 months.

The Case for HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expanding its presence in generative AI through deeper collaboration with NVIDIA. The companies are developing an enterprise computing solution that combines full-stack AI tuning and inferencing capabilities to simplify the development and deployment of generative AI applications. The solution will allow organizations to customize foundation models using private data and deploy AI applications across environments, from edge to cloud. With pre-configured AI solutions, HPE aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI and strengthen its position in the fast-growing market.

HPE is also benefiting from strong demand for its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, as enterprises accelerate digital transformation. The company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with more than 50,000 customers on the platform, which offers a flexible pay-per-use cloud experience and improved visibility across hybrid environments. Strategic acquisitions such as Morpheus Data and OpsRamp have further strengthened GreenLake’s capabilities in hybrid cloud automation and IT operations management, positioning HPE to capitalize on the growing adoption of cloud services.

The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its high-margin hybrid IT strategy that combines on-premises infrastructure with cloud capabilities. The Juniper Networks acquisition highlights HPE’s focus on strengthening its networking portfolio and targeting faster-growing segments in AI, cloud and hybrid infrastructure. By combining Juniper’s AI-native networking expertise with HPE’s broader portfolio, the company aims to enhance its competitive position and expand high-margin networking solutions. The deal is also expected to deliver operating efficiencies, including annual cost synergies of about $450 million within three years, while HPE targets reducing leverage to roughly 2x within two years through disciplined capital allocation.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, HPE expects revenues in the range of $9.6 billion to $10.0 billion. For fiscal 2026, HPE reaffirmed its revenue growth outlook of 17-22% and raised its expectations for the Networking segment to 68-73% growth.

However, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is facing several near-term challenges, including softer IT spending amid macroeconomic uncertainty. Higher interest rates and inflation are weighing on consumer demand, while many enterprises are delaying large IT investments due to a weakening global economy and geopolitical tensions. In addition, longer sales cycles are extending the time required to close deals, while execution challenges in certain business units are creating further pressure on revenue growth.

The company also operates in a highly competitive environment, facing strong rivals across its core segments. Intense competition on technology, innovation, pricing and reliability increases pricing pressure and could weigh on margins. Moreover, with more than 60% of revenues generated outside the United States, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar, can negatively impact reported revenues. Ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China also remain a potential risk to the company’s business environment.

Price Performances & Valuations of PSTG & HPE

In the past three months, PSTG stock has declined 7.2% while HPE shares are down 9.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, PSTG is trading at 80.02, higher than HPE’s 10.48.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for HPE & PSTG?

Analysts have revised earnings estimates marginally downward for HPE for the current fiscal year in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

There is a marginal downward revision for PSTG’s bottom line.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PSTG or HPE: Which is a Better Pick?

PSTG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while HPE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of the Zacks Rank, PSTG appears to be a better pick at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everpure, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.