Everpure, Inc. PSTG shares lost 25.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s fall of 19.5% and the Zacks Business Services sector's decline of 19.3%. It also underperformed the S&P 500’s gain of 0.4% in the same time frame.

The company has underperformed its competitors in the storage space, like NetApp, Inc. NTAP, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and Sandisk Corporation SNDK. NTAP has declined 11% in the past six months, while STX and SNDK have surged 66.6% and 431.5%, respectively.



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PSTG currently trades at $62.02, well beneath its 52-week high of $100.59. The recent decline in the stock has raised a critical question for investors: Is this just a temporary correction or an early warning sign of bigger structural risks?

Let’s break it down.

Factors Affecting PSTG’s Performance

Everpure is facing mounting pressure as customers grapple with rising costs across software, SaaS and cloud services, alongside ongoing uncertainty around AI spending. These factors are straining enterprise IT budgets and slowing purchasing decisions. At the same time, a sharp increase in NAND pricing relative to traditional disk alternatives is weighing on gross margins. Despite having long-term NAND supply agreements in place, the company remains exposed to input cost volatility and potential shortages, as pricing adjustments often lag rapid increases in component costs.

Additionally, Everpure continues to generate operating losses, with an accumulated deficit of $1.2 billion as of Feb. 1, 2026, and conditions are expected to worsen before improving. Surging demand driven by large-scale AI infrastructure buildouts has outpaced industry supply, pushing up prices for NAND, memory and CPUs. This imbalance is leading to longer lead times, higher input costs and potential shipment delays across the sector. As a result, the near-term outlook remains weak, with the company guiding first-quarter fiscal 2027 product gross margins toward the lower end of its typical 65-70% range. Additionally, the acquisition of 1touch is expected to be 1.5% dilutive to operating profit in fiscal 2027 before becoming accretive within 24 months.

PSTG’s Upside Drivers

Everpure is benefiting from broad-based enterprise strength, rising AI-driven demand and growing hyperscale momentum. Its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) architecture is gaining traction, with more than 600 customers adopting Fusion within a year. Everpure has also advanced its EDC vision with the introduction of ActiveCluster support for files, a capability designed to enable policy-driven mobility across an organization’s storage fleet. Management highlighted that focused investment in enterprise capabilities is translating into accelerating demand and growth. The company also stated that it can now support practically all enterprise storage needs across performance tiers, workloads and protocols through its unified Purity operating environment, DirectFlash architecture and Evergreen platform.

AI offerings are adding to momentum, with FlashBlade//EXA delivering industry-leading MLPerf and top SPECstorage AI Image benchmark results. The company secured its first EXA customer in the fourth quarter and is in advanced discussions with several more, reflecting strong early interest. Everpure recently upgraded its AI platform with Evergreen//One for FlashBlade//EXA and Everpure Data Stream beta. These innovations aim to simplify AI deployment, improve performance and reduce the operational complexity that often derails enterprise-scale AI projects. Evergreen//One platform extends its capabilities to FlashBlade//EXA, offering a storage-as-a-service model designed specifically for AI.

Everpure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everpure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everpure, Inc. Quote

Hyperscale performance also exceeded expectations in fiscal 2026, supported by an expanded solution set and standardized financial structure. Management expects a sharp acceleration in hyperscaler shipments and revenues in fiscal 2027, with most contributions in the second half, and gross margins in the 75-85% range, accretive to overall margins.

For first-quarter fiscal 2027, PSTG expects revenues of $990 million-$1.01 billion, up about 28% year over year at the midpoint. The company has entered fiscal 2027 with strong momentum and expects 47% of revenues in the first half, up two points year over year. At the midpoint, revenue expectations of $4.3-$4.4 billion suggest 18.8% year-over-year growth.



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A Look at PSTG's Valuation

In terms of forward price/earnings, PSTG’s shares are trading at 79.16X, way higher than the industry’s 21.24X.



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NTAP, STX and SNDK are trading at multiples of 14.91X, 23X and 12.02X, respectively.

Should You Hold or Offload PSTG Stock?

Everpure appears to be treading a middle path at present, balancing solid long-term growth drivers against near-term headwinds. While cost pressures, margin constraints and execution risks may continue to weigh on performance in the short term, the company’s strong positioning in AI-driven storage, enterprise adoption and hyperscale opportunities bodes well for its long-term outlook.

Existing investors may consider holding their positions, while new investors could wait for a more attractive entry point.

At present, PSTG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.