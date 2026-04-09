Everpure (PSTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Everpure (PSTG) ended the recent trading session at $60.19, demonstrating a -3.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

The data storage company's shares have seen an increase of 0.26% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 4.48% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Everpure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.4, reflecting a 37.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1 billion, showing a 28.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.27% and +19.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Everpure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Everpure is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Everpure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.72. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.7.

Investors should also note that PSTG has a PEG ratio of 1.43 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Everpure, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.