Everpure (P) Moves 11.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Everpure (P) shares soared 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $87.34. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to rising enterprise demand, backed by growth in the government sector and key EDC wins. It continues to reshape the future of enterprise storage with innovations tailored for modern data workloads—particularly AI, containerization and high-performance computing (HPC). Yesterday, the company announced new capabilities for Red Hat OpenShift users that enable a seamless Kubernetes-native experience to manage storage and data across AI workloads, containers, and virtual machines, while simplifying operations through integrated storage, data protection, and disaster recovery tools directly within the OpenShift console.

Everpure is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on May 27, 2026. For first-quarter fiscal 2027, it expects revenues of $990 million to $1.01 billion, up about 28% year over year at the midpoint. The non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $125-$135 million, with around 57% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. It has entered fiscal 2027 with strong momentum and expects 47% of revenue in the first half, up 2 points year over year. At the midpoint, revenue expectations of $4.3–$4.4 billion suggests 18.8% year-over-year growth, with operating profit of $780–$820 million, expected to rise about 26%.

This data storage company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, up 29.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Everpure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on P going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Everpure is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Sprinklr (CXM), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.4% lower at $5.2. CXM has returned -1.3% in the past month.

Sprinklr's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.1. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -16.7%. Sprinklr currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Everpure, Inc. (P) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.