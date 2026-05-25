Everpure P is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results for the quarter ended May 3, 2026, after market close on May 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 40 cents, indicating a rise of 37.9% from the year-ago reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for total revenues is $1.01 billion, representing 29.4% year-over-year growth. For the fiscal first quarter, P expects revenues of $990 million to $1.01 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of approximately 28% at the midpoint.

The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, delivering an average surprise of 7.7%.

Factors at Play

Everpure’s fiscal first-quarter growth is likely to have been driven by rising enterprise and hyperscaler demand, as well as expanded data management offerings. Everpure’s hyperscale business is gaining momentum on rising AI and large-scale data storage demand, with significant shipment and revenue growth expected in fiscal 2027. A partnership with SK hynix strengthens its position in large-scale deployments, while supply chain diversification and new supplier qualification opportunities support growth.

Supply chain constraints create both opportunities and challenges for Everpure. While shortages of components pressure sourcing and short-term margins, they also compel hyperscalers to speed up testing and certification of new suppliers. Everpure has managed risks through a diversified supply chain, strong supplier relationships and in-house hardware design. Its transparent Evergreen pricing model and ongoing software updates, including new data reduction features, are likely to help protect customer economics and support margin recovery during the fiscal year.

Everpure maintains a strong financial position with $1.5 billion in cash and investments, no long-term debt and robust operating and free cash flow generation. Its solid liquidity supports increased investments in R&D and go-to-market initiatives to capitalize on growing opportunities in AI, hybrid cloud and cybersecurity. The company is also returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases, with $329 million remaining under its current authorization after returning $343 million in fiscal 2026.

The company anticipates broad-based growth across its core businesses, spanning commercial, enterprise, government and hyperscaler customers, both in the United States and internationally, along with systems, software and Evergreen services. However, conditions are likely to deteriorate further before improving, given the current backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, margin pressure and ongoing investment needs. Rising demand from major AI infrastructure buildouts has exceeded industry supply, sharply increasing NAND, memory and CPU prices. As a result, Everpure and others may face unpredictable component shortages, longer lead times and possible shipment delays. This could result in longer lead times and higher component prices across the technology industry.

Everpure, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Everpure, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Everpure, Inc. Quote

The near-term outlook remains weak. While long-term investors may choose to stay put, most others have reason to be cautious about the stock at this stage. Due to significantly higher component costs, management expects fiscal first-quarter product gross margins to be near the low end of the 65–70% range, with improvements expected throughout fiscal 2027.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for P

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for P this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Everpure has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +3.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is set to report its first-quarter 2027 results on May 28, 2026. The Zacks consensus estimate for revenues and earnings is pinned at $35.5 billion and $3.04 per share. Dell Technologies shares have gained 100.8% in the year-to-date period.

Salesforce CRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks consensus estimate for revenues and earnings is pinned at $11.06 billion and $3.12 per share. Salesforce shares have lost 32.1% in the year-to-date period. CRM is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 27, 2026.

Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register growth in the top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 2, 2026. The consensus mark for DG’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.8 billion, which indicates a 3.8% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for Dollar General’s quarterly earnings has moved down a penny in the past seven days to $1.89 per share. The consensus estimate suggests a rise of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. DG’s shares have gained 4% year to date.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.