Evernorth Health Services Buys Bright.md Technology Platform

October 10, 2023 — 04:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Evernorth Health Services, the pharmacy, care, and benefits solution division of The Cigna Group (CI), announced it will acquiring the technology and clinical capabilities of Bright.md.

"We continually challenge ourselves to improve the health care experience, and by integrating these capabilities we will significantly improve patient access to high-quality care, free up clinicians to spend more meaningful time with patients, and reduce the total cost of care," said Dr. Eric Weil, chief medical officer, MDLIVE. "Ultimately, this will help patients get care faster and facilitate more meaningful patient-provider interactions that improve health."

According to Evernorth, the acquisition will add asynchronous care, triage, and navigation capabilities to its MDLIVE virtual care platform for a more convenient, on-demand experience for patients and clinicians beginning in 2024.

