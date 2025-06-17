EverMark Investment Partners Launches Independent Practice with LPL Financial's Strategic Wealth Model

EverMark Investment Partners launches with LPL Financial, managing $425 million in assets and emphasizing a client-focused approach.

Quiver AI Summary

LPL Financial LLC has announced that financial advisors Matthew Sweeney, CFP®, John Folsom, and Tanner Carter, CFP®, have established a new independent practice, EverMark Investment Partners, through LPL’s independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth. With approximately $425 million in assets, the team, based in San Diego, brings seven decades of combined industry experience and focuses on helping clients secure their financial futures through a collaborative approach. EverMark is the 50th team to join the Strategic Wealth model, which provides advisors with flexibility, support services, and innovative resources to thrive in an independent setting. The EverMark team emphasizes the importance of client relationships, active portfolio management, and personalized service, underscoring their commitment to client trust and long-term success.

Potential Positives

EverMark Investment Partners has launched through LPL Financial’s supported independence model, indicating growth and expansion for LPL as it attracts new independent practices.

The new practice reports approximately $425 million in assets, showcasing the significant value and expertise that EverMark brings to LPL Financial.

EverMark becomes the 50th team to join LPL’s Strategic Wealth model, illustrating the model's appeal and effectiveness in facilitating independent practices for experienced advisors.

LPL Financial continues to demonstrate its position as a leader in the financial advisory market and a preferred choice for established advisors transitioning to independence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the EverMark team joining LPL Financial highlights a shift of experienced advisors from another firm (RBC), which may raise questions about retention and client satisfaction within LPL Financial.

EverMark is noted as the 50th team to join the LPL Strategic Wealth model, which could imply that growth may be slowing or that attracting new teams is becoming increasingly competitive.

The press release emphasizes the background and strengths of the EverMark team, potentially indicating that LPL Financial may need to rely on such experienced hires to bolster its reputation and client trust amid a crowded market.

FAQ

What is EverMark Investment Partners?

EverMark Investment Partners is a new independent financial practice launched by advisors Matthew Sweeney, John Folsom, and Tanner Carter through LPL Financial.

Why did EverMark choose LPL Strategic Wealth?

EverMark selected LPL Strategic Wealth for its combination of independence and comprehensive support services to thrive in their practice.

What assets does EverMark manage?

EverMark manages approximately $425 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

How long have Folsom and Sweeney worked together?

Matthew Sweeney and John Folsom have collaborated since 1996, bringing extensive experience to their new practice.

What advantages does LPL Strategic Wealth offer?

LPL Strategic Wealth provides advisors with innovative technology, operational support, and a streamlined approach to launching independent practices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $568,300 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisors Matthew Sweeney, CFP®, John Folsom and Tanner Carter, CFP®, have launched a new independent practice,



EverMark Investment Partners



(“EverMark”), through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model,



LPL Strategic Wealth



. They reported serving approximately $425 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from RBC.





Based in San Diego, Folsom and Sweeney have collaborated since 1996 and bring a combined seven decades of financial industry experience to the practice. Carter, who entered the financial industry in 2019, completes the team. Together with Senior Investment Associates Nomah Cronk and Kristin Garnica, the team takes a collaborative approach to helping their clients work towards more secure financial futures.





“We are fortunate to have longevity and loyalty with our clients — in fact, nearly half of our clients are multigenerational,” Sweeney said. “When clients work with us, we offer them the experience of a long-tenured team, the discipline of active portfolio management and the perspective that comes from working with multiple generations over time. We value direct communication, mutual respect and clear thinking. And while our work is serious, we never lose sight of the people we serve or the trust they place in us.”







Why the EverMark team made the move to LPL Strategic Wealth







EverMark chose to affiliate via LPL’s comprehensive supported independence solution, LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically.





In addition to access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. Then, after the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.





With the move, EverMark Investment Partners becomes the 50



th



team to join Strategic Wealth, LPL’s breakaway solution for growth-oriented advisors who are looking for the best of both worlds — full independence and full support. Established in 2020, Strategic Wealth was designed to support the unique needs of established advisors in wirehouses and other firms seeking to launch independent practices.





“LPL’s Strategic Wealth model is unlike anything else in the market today,” Folsom said. “It takes the best aspects of being RIAs — owning our own business, our client relationships belonging to us, choice in technology and services, optimal succession solutions — and packages it with an outstanding process to help us set up our business for success from day one. It’s an honor knowing that EverMark is the 50



th



team to join LPL’s Strategic Wealth, and we are proud to join this community of like-minded advisors.”





Carter added, “With LPL’s



best-in-class technology



and strategic business resources, we will be able to provide more personalized investment options and enhanced service experiences. I am confident that moving to LPL and LPL Strategic Wealth was the right move for our business — and, more importantly, our clients.





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome the EverMark Investment Partners team and congratulate them on going independent with LPL Strategic Wealth and becoming the 50



th



team in the model. Just as Matt, John and Tanner take a personalized approach to helping their clients pursue their fiscal goals, LPL offers the strategic support and innovative resources advisors can use to deliver differentiated client experiences. We look forward to supporting this team for years to come.”









Related









Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help



take your business to the next level



.









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #754898



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.