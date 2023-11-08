Everi Holdings Q3 Net Income Declines; Updates 2023 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) reported that its third quarter net income decreased to $26.6 million, or $0.29 per share, from $29.4 million, or $0.30 per share, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.44, flat with the prior-year period. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $96.2 million compared with $96.6 million.

Third quarter revenues increased 1% to $206.6 million from $204.3 million a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $208.73 million in revenue.

Everi updated 2023 outlook and now expects adjusted EBITDA to be in line with the prior year. Net income, EPS, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS are projected to be at the lower-end of the guidance ranges for the full year 2023 provided on August 9, 2023.

