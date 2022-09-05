Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Everi Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$208m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$418m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Everi Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 10% it's much better. NYSE:EVRI Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Everi Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Everi Holdings here for free.

So How Is Everi Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Everi Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 199% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Everi Holdings' ROCE

As discussed above, Everi Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Everi Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Everi Holdings that you might find interesting.

