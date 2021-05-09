Everi Holdings Inc. Just Recorded A 375% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 13% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$139m, while EPS were US$0.21 beating analyst models by 375%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:EVRI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Everi Holdings' eight analysts is for revenues of US$570.4m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 39% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Everi Holdings forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.72 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$517.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.29 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Everi Holdings 16% to US$22.88on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Everi Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Everi Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 56% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 18% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% annually. So it looks like Everi Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Everi Holdings following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Everi Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

