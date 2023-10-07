Everi Holdings (FRA:G2C) Price Target Increased by 7.66% to 22.19

The average one-year price target for Everi Holdings (FRA:G2C) has been revised to 22.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.66% from the prior estimate of 20.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.72 to a high of 26.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.92% from the latest reported closing price of 12.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everi Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G2C is 0.17%, a decrease of 29.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 96,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,684K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,002K shares, representing a decrease of 28.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G2C by 41.52% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,986K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,307K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G2C by 27.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,776K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,719K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G2C by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,447K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G2C by 22.64% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,124K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing an increase of 28.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in G2C by 12.46% over the last quarter.

