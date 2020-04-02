Everi Holdings (EVRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Everi Holdings (EVRI) closed at $2.73, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the cash access products company had lost 70.61% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 19.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 16.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EVRI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $140.08 million, up 13.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $583.61 million, which would represent changes of +60.71% and +9.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVRI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.74% lower within the past month. EVRI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, EVRI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.12, which means EVRI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.