Everi Holdings (EVRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Everi Holdings (EVRI) closed at $12.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the cash access products company had lost 3.35% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EVRI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.30 million, up 11.55% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVRI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher within the past month. EVRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, EVRI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.13.

Investors should also note that EVRI has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EVRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.