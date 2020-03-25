Everi Holdings (EVRI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Everi Holdings (EVRI) closed at $4.36, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the cash access products company had lost 65.26% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 26.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EVRI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EVRI to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $140.08 million, up 13.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $583.61 million. These totals would mark changes of +60.71% and +9.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVRI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.53% lower. EVRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, EVRI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.16.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.