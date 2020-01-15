Everi Holdings (EVRI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Everi Holdings (EVRI) closed at $12.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the cash access products company had lost 5.64% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EVRI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.30 million, up 11.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVRI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.05% higher. EVRI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EVRI has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.08 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.83.

Investors should also note that EVRI has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Business - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

