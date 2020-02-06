Everi Holdings (EVRI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Everi Holdings (EVRI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.11, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cash access products company had gained 1.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 5.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.24% in that time.

EVRI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.30 million, up 11.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVRI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.05% higher. EVRI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EVRI has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.73 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.69.

We can also see that EVRI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

