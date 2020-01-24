Everi Holdings (EVRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Everi Holdings (EVRI) closed at $12.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the cash access products company had lost 5.39% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EVRI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.30 million, up 11.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVRI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher within the past month. EVRI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EVRI has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.94 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.23, which means EVRI is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, EVRI's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Business - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

