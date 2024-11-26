Everi Holdings CEO Taylor sells 50,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Everi Holdings (EVRI) president and CEO Randy Taylor disclosed the sale of 50,000 common shares of the company on November 26 at a price of $13.44 per share.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EVRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.