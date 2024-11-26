Everi Holdings CEO Taylor sells 50,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Everi Holdings (EVRI) president and CEO Randy Taylor disclosed the sale of 50,000 common shares of the company on November 26 at a price of $13.44 per share.
